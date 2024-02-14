Carnival orders a new cruise ship of 180,000 GRT from Meyer Werft

The American cruise group Carnival Corporation has
ordered the German shipyard Meyer Werft of the Meyer Group to
construction of an "Excel" class ship, commissioned
which is the first relating to a new construction issued
by the U.S. company over the past five years. The new ship from
cruise, of 180 thousand gross tons, with a length of
344 metres and with a capacity of over 6,400 passengers, it will be
destined for the Carnival Cruise Line company, alongside the other
three ships of the same class Mardi Gras
, Carnival
Celebration
and Carnival Jubilee
. The new ship will be
powered by liquefied natural gas and is expected to enter into
service in the spring of 2027.
With the new order, the number of "XL" class ships rises to ten
which will be part of the Carnival Group's fleet, of which six
built by Meyer Werft (AIDAnova, Iona, AIDAcosma,
Arvia, Carnival Jubilee and the sixth ship still without
name) and four (Costa Smerald, Mardi Gras, Costa
Tuscany and Carnival Celebration) by Meyer Turku, the
Finnish shipyard of the Meyer Group.