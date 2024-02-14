In the fourth quarter of 2023, HMM's revenues fell by -47.2% and in the full year by -54.8%

After six years of growth, in 2023 the revenues of HMM, which is
South Korea's leading containerized shipping company,
decreased by -54.8% to €8,401.0 billion
won ($6.3 billion) vs. 18,582.8 billion won
in the previous financial year in which HMM, as well as
the other major ocean carriers in the same market,
achieved record financial performance.
In 2023, only the revenues generated by the core business of shipping
containerized amounted to €6,964 billion (-59.7%) and those
produced by the Group's fleet of bulk carriers
liquid and solid assets amounted to €1,243 billion (+13.4%). The
significant decrease in annual turnover was
consistent in the first three quarters of 2023 having been -58%
in each of the periods and has eased in the last
quarterly period, as a decrease of -41.5% was recorded on the
fourth quarter of 2022. The bending was caused by
mainly due to the reduction in the value of sea freight rates of the
container segment, with an average freight rate of
In the first three months of 2023, it was $1,061/TEU
(-71.4% on the same period of 2022), in the following quarter of
$983/TEU (-70.9%), in the third quarter of $946/TEU
(-66.9%) and in the fourth quarter of last year of 913 dollars/teu
(-43,6%). In 2023 as a whole, the average value of freight rates was
of 973 dollars/TEU, down -66.2% on the year
previous.
In 2023, the South Korean company's operating costs fell
-8.7% to 7,426.1 billion won. Operating profit is
€584.9 billion (-94.1%) and net profit of €1,006.3 billion
won (-91.9%).
Last year, the container ship fleet of the
Asian company transported volumes of containerized cargo
equal to approximately 3.8 million TEUs compared to 3.7 million in the year
previous. In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the volumes transported
amounted to 940 thousand TEUs (-1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, revenues generated by the
containerised maritime transport amounted to 1,684.9
billion won (-47.2%) and those deriving from the activity in the
bulk segment at €324.1 million (+8.7%). Operating profit
€41.9 million (-96.7%) and net profit €300.5 million.
won (-78.9%).
In the course of 2024, HMM will take delivery of 12 new
13,000 TEU container ships that will increase the capacity of
total hold of the fleet at one million TEUs.