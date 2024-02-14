testata inforMARE
14 February 2024

SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2023, HMM's revenues fell by -47.2% and in the full year by -54.8%
Slight annual growth in containers transported by the fleet
Seul
February 14, 2024
After six years of growth, in 2023 the revenues of HMM, which is South Korea's leading containerized shipping company, decreased by -54.8% to €8,401.0 billion won ($6.3 billion) vs. 18,582.8 billion won in the previous financial year in which HMM, as well as the other major ocean carriers in the same market, achieved record financial performance.

In 2023, only the revenues generated by the core business of shipping containerized amounted to €6,964 billion (-59.7%) and those produced by the Group's fleet of bulk carriers liquid and solid assets amounted to €1,243 billion (+13.4%). The significant decrease in annual turnover was consistent in the first three quarters of 2023 having been -58% in each of the periods and has eased in the last quarterly period, as a decrease of -41.5% was recorded on the fourth quarter of 2022. The bending was caused by mainly due to the reduction in the value of sea freight rates of the container segment, with an average freight rate of In the first three months of 2023, it was $1,061/TEU (-71.4% on the same period of 2022), in the following quarter of $983/TEU (-70.9%), in the third quarter of $946/TEU (-66.9%) and in the fourth quarter of last year of 913 dollars/teu (-43,6%). In 2023 as a whole, the average value of freight rates was of 973 dollars/TEU, down -66.2% on the year previous.

In 2023, the South Korean company's operating costs fell -8.7% to 7,426.1 billion won. Operating profit is €584.9 billion (-94.1%) and net profit of €1,006.3 billion won (-91.9%).

Last year, the container ship fleet of the Asian company transported volumes of containerized cargo equal to approximately 3.8 million TEUs compared to 3.7 million in the year previous. In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the volumes transported amounted to 940 thousand TEUs (-1%).

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, revenues generated by the containerised maritime transport amounted to 1,684.9 billion won (-47.2%) and those deriving from the activity in the bulk segment at €324.1 million (+8.7%). Operating profit €41.9 million (-96.7%) and net profit €300.5 million. won (-78.9%).

In the course of 2024, HMM will take delivery of 12 new 13,000 TEU container ships that will increase the capacity of total hold of the fleet at one million TEUs.
JOBS
Rexi, confirmed extension of former Article 199 funds for port work
Rome
"I am going to avoid employment crises," the deputy minister stressed.
SHIPPING
Carnival orders Meyer Werft a new cruise ship of 180mila tsl
SHIPPING
UK antitrust watchman suggests to London's government not to renew the validity of CBER regulation for containerized shipping
London
Parker (BIFA) : We trust that this decision creates an appropriate balance between the shipping companies
JOBS
Filt, Fit and Uilt, recognize the rights of port workers or will be strike
Genoa
Unthinkable-they denounce-that counterparties do not want to recognise an adequate recovery of the purchasing power of wages
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Last year intermodal shipments operated by Hupac decreased by -11.7%
Chiasso
Increase in frequency on the Benelux-Italy corridor with additional departures between Zeebrugge and Novara and Busto Arsizio. New Zeebrugge-Piacenza service
PORTS
In 2023, freight traffic in ports in Croatia fell by -1.7% percent.
Zagreb
Annual record of containers with decisive acceleration (+ 30.6%) in the fourth quarter
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -11.9%
Ravenna
Historic record of annual passenger traffic of cruises
PORTS
Annual traffic of goods falling in the Sicilian ports of Augusta and Catania
August
Recorded decreases of -1.8% and -3.5% respectively
ACCIDENTS
Two missiles were slightly damaged by two missiles while driving in the Bab el-Mandeb strait.
Portsmouth / Pretoria
Analysis on the impact of the crisis in the Red Sea on African nations. Egypt and Djibouti are the ones to pay for it.
JOBS
On Wednesday in the Chamber the proposals on the work of the associations of port enterprises
Genoa
Insert some port job duties into the "usurant work" and restart the process for the fund for the early retirement of port workers
PORTS
Awarded the tender for the design of the dredgers for access to the Maritime Station of Venice
Venice
The activity will be carried out by the ATI consisting of PROGER AQUA-Consortium Stable and HMR Environment
PORTS
The Port Community System of Tuscany extended to the port systems of Sardinia and Campania
Livorno
The Tuscan Port Community System adopted by the AdSP of the two regions
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic in goods in the port of Venice decreased by -10.1%
Venice
Stable the miscellaneous goods. Decline of bulk
SHIPPING
CMA CGM will insert scals at Tanger Med in the service connecting the western Mediterranean to the Caribbean
Marseille
At the end of March placing a nona ship on the route
Maersk closes the last part of 2023 in loss after 15 quarters of earnings
Boluda buys ride-hopping company Resolve Salvage and Fire of Gibraltar
PORTS
In the port of Ortona, work has begun on the consolidation of the Riva quay
Ortona
Intervention worth 8.6 million euros
TRUCKING
Swiss Federal Council plans to extend the tax on heavy traffic to electric trucks
Bern
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Sun Princess at Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
A delay in the work has again led to the cancellation of an inaugural trip
PORTS
This year in Venice, a 9% percent growth in cruising traffic is expected.
Venice
In August the inauguration of the Fusina terminal
SHIPPING
In 2023 the revenues of Danaos Corporation decreased by -2.0%
Athens
Net profit in growth of 3.1%
INDUSTRY
MSC ready to acquire the Wärtsilä plant in Trieste
Rome
Trade unions await clarification from tomorrow's meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uiltransport, railway problems do not resolve with the privatization of the FSI group
Rome
Necessary-underline Tarlazzi and Napoleon-more security and attention to work
PORTS
Tender for an immobile intended for health and work prevention activity in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The two-story fabricated plant will have an area of 2,690 square meters
SHIPPING
BIMCO works on the definition of a standard contract for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines
Copenhagen
MEETINGS
On February 22 in Rome, the celebratory conference "1994-2024 : 30 years together in the ports"
Rome
Thirty years from the law January 28, 1994, n. 84
COMPANIES
CLdN buys Dutchman Broekman Distriport
Luxembourg / Rotterdam
The company operates a terminal in the port of Rotterdam
SHIPPING
Record annual revenues for Danish DFDS
Copenhagen
Decline of the rotables carried by the fleet. Growth of passengers
JOBS
The campaign of assemblies has begun in the wake of the negotiations to renew the contract.
Rome
The demand is for economic increases and greater security
ENVIRONMENT
The goals of reducing the Maersk greenhouse gas emissions validated by SBTi
Copenhagen
Next month the WSC will present at the IMO MEPC a proposal to close the price gap between fossil and green fuel
COMPETITION
French Polynesia's antitrust regulator affects the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics by CMA CGM at the disposal of assets
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The new ro-ro ships of LDA chartered to Airbus will be equipped with six rotor sail
Suresnes
Agreement with Finnish Norsepower
PORTS
The extension of the second car terminal of the Piraeus port
Pyreo
Investment of 20 million euros
SEAFARERS
Comparison in prefecture in Naples on the issues of maritime labour
Rome / Naples
Among the issues, trade unions have denounced the decurtation of the sickness benefit
PORTS
Last year container traffic in the HPH Trust terminals fell by -6.3%
Hong Kong
SHIPPING
Costloving concludes 2023 with record revenue
Munich
Net profit down -31.3%
COMPANIES
Fernando Bertoni is the new CEO of the Fagioli
Sant' Ilario d' Enza
Assignment with immediate effect conferred by the CDA
INDUSTRY
Yara Marine Technologies has been acquired by Okapi Supply Trading Advisory
Oslo
PORTS
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
NEWS
Employees of the Capitaneria of Porto Naples and doctors investigated for the wrongful issuance of certificates of suitability for seafarers
Naples
Corruption and false in public acts
PORTS
More than a million tons of gravel for the imbasement of Genoa's new foranea dam
Genoa
More than 1,320 submerged columns that will surpass the frangiflutters
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
CargoBeamer will activate a train service between Bari and Domodossola
Lipsia
From the Piemontese terminal 20 weekly rotations with Kaldenkirchen
PORTS
The Mit points out four strategic goals for the presidents of the AdSP
Rome
Investment, security of labour in port, digitalization, fight against corruption and transparency
PORTS
Partnership of BTG and GPR in the Positioning Systems Segment for Port Automation
Sacramento
ACCIDENTS
Continued attacks on ships in the South Red Sea
Portsmouth
Slight damage to a British property ship
