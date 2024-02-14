This year, Venice is expected to see a +9% growth in cruise traffic
In August, the inauguration of the Fusina terminal
Venezia
February 14, 2024
Cruise traffic is expected in Venice this year
of about 540 thousand passengers, up +9% compared to 497 thousand
of 2023. So far, 242 stopovers are scheduled in the Lagoon for 2024.
cruise ships that will dock at the Maritime Station, where the
legislative provisions require the arrival of units up to
25 thousand gross tons, and in Marghera, where they are
two berths are available at Darsena Fusina, and one each at the
Liguria and Lombardy, which from next August will be
will add two berths at the Fusina terminal where Venice
Terminal Passeggeri (VTP) has invested €4.88 million in
Cruise ships of 210-250 meters in length will welcome you.
A total of 39 ships of 20 countries will arrive in Venice this year.
companies, of which 90% - VTP specified - belonging to the
premium and luxury segment. On the river cruise front, in the
By 2024 there will be two companies operating in the Lagoon for over 70 stopovers
and about 13 thousand passengers.
"The numbers for 2023 - underlined the president
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, commenting on the activity
scheduled for 2024 - are the result of a
carried out by the Commissioner's structure and the Authority's
Port System to ensure that companies have a range of
alternative landing possibilities, while waiting for the
construction of the new terminal in Porto Marghera by
2026, and to achieve a series of actions aimed at
improvement of nautical accessibility, in compliance with the
general principle of protection of the Lagoon. 2024 will see
a substantial confirmation of these figures that allow Venice to
remain among the top 15 cruise ports in Italy,
with a ratio of calls to passengers that testifies to the change in
A concrete step towards a more sustainable cruise industry, including
in relation to the strong presence of small and medium-sized vessels,
often belonging to the luxury segment. Results that fall within
in the overall approach adopted by the PSA, which sets the
sustainability in the first place, accompanying every
functional intervention from a science-based analysis and
adopting the decision to submit all Member States to a national EIA
commissioner's interventions, without going through the VINCA. The Goal
The creation of value remains, not only for the employees of the sector
but also for all the supplier companies in the Veneto region, which benefit from
the economic impact of the home port mode,
and for citizens who have to live with tourism without ever
to suffer it."
The Chairman and CEO of Venezia Terminal
Passengers, Fabrizio Spagna, focused on the new
a widespread cruise model adopted in Venice, which - has
specified - is 'compatible with the city and with the
freight traffic' and 'sees the close cooperation between
all local, regional and national authorities to ensure
compliance with current regulations and promote the management of
Cruise Tourism Manager. Venice Passenger Terminal,
also thanks to a conspicuous investment plan - he pointed out -
is working to prepare all the structures and facilities that
allow airlines and passengers to take advantage of a
service that guarantees a safe and easy landing so that
the home port function is preserved and the full implementation of the
model of widespread landings'.
"Today's data," commented the deputy mayor of Venice,
Andrea Tomaello - this is good news also and above all for the
20 thousand employees and the companies in the port sector that represent
4% of those in the metropolitan city. After Year Zero
after the Draghi decree that cancelled the cruise line in Venice
Without providing alternatives, there has been a gradual restart
more and more sustained. Today's great news, however, is
the confirmation of the home port that ensures the arrival of tourists from all over the world.
qualities that stay in the city for several days,
taking advantage of the services and the tourist and commercial offer that
we can assure. This, in fact, is the type of
tourism that we as an administration want to attract."
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher