Rixi, the extension of Article 199 funds for port work has been confirmed

'With the adoption of the amendments in support of the
port work, the MIT confirms the extension of the funds under the article
199'. This was announced today by the Deputy Minister of Finance.
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, referring to
Article of Decree-Law No. 34 of 2020 which provides for measures to
support for port work and maritime transport as a result of the
the reduction of port traffic caused by the emergency
Covid-19 health care.
This is - Rixi stressed - "a result
essential to meet the shortest working days in
cause of the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Red Sea. The Sense
prevailed over the difficulties
of port companies and companies, a step forward for
Avoiding employment crises. Another promise kept."