Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Sun Princess to Princess Cruises

Today, at the Monfalcone shipyard, the Fincantieri Group has
delivered the new cruise ship Sun Princess
to the
Princess Cruises of the American Carnival Corporation. Unity,
of 175,500 gross tons, has a capacity of
4,300 passengers and in the coming days, in view of the first trip
of the Sun Princess
that will sail from Civitavecchia, in the
Italian shipbuilding plant Some works will be completed.
These are further interventions that have forced the cancellation
of the departure of the inaugural cruise scheduled for Sunday
after it was announced last month that the
Cancellation of the maiden voyage originally scheduled in
departure from Barcelona on 8 February
(
of 25
January
2024).
The Sun Princess is the first of the two ships of
"Sphere" class that Fincantieri is building for the
Carnival Group's brand and which will be the first dual-fuel ships
of Princess Cruises capable of being powered by gas
natural liquefied.