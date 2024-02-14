The Swiss Federal Council plans to extend the heavy vehicle charge to electric trucks

From 2031, the HGV charge commensurate with the
(HVC), the Swiss truck tax introduced in 2015
2001 in Switzerland to finance infrastructure works and cover the
external costs caused by road transport, will also be extended to the
to electric trucks. This was announced today by the Federal Council
Swiss Parliament announcing the launch of the consultation on this project
and explaining that the extension of the tax to vehicles at
electric propulsion aims to allow the tax, which
In 2022, it generated revenue of around CHF 1.7 billion
continue to cover the costs caused by heavy goods and heavy vehicle traffic, and
continue to promote the transport of goods by rail.
The executive also specified that, in order not to slow down
modernisation of the truck fleet, measures are also planned
promotion for those with electric propulsion.
In justifying the decision, the Federal Council explained that,
due to technical developments, the TTPCP system has reached its
limits given that currently 90% of trucks fall under the
category of tax rates and, in addition,
The use of electric vehicles powered by electric vehicles is on the rise.
that are exempt from the HVC and in the next few years,
decades this development could cause a shortage of revenue amounting to
several billion francs. The Council recalled that it had
reported this risk, which could jeopardize the objectives of the
of the tax, already in the traffic transfer report
of 2019, in which it highlighted the need to adapt and
further develop the HVC.
The Council stated that the draft would provide for the
subject electric trucks to the most expensive tax category
cost-effective as they do not generate direct emissions of substances
pollutants and cause lower external costs than high-pressure vehicles.
fossil propulsion. At the same time, it is proposed to downgrade the
Euro VI, the greenest fossil-powered trucks,
assigning them to the second most cost-effective category.
In addition, the Federal Council is proposing two measures
accompanying persons: with the first one there is a discount for
new and already registered electric trucks; with the second,
With the purchase of new electric trucks, hauliers
based in Switzerland can choose whether to take advantage of the discount or
of an investment contribution. Both measures will have a
limited duration, from 2031 to 2035.
The consultation on the project will last until 23
May.