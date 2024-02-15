The Board of Directors of the Strait of Messina company approves the designer's report on the final design of the bridge

The board of directors of the company Strait of
Messina, controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has
Approved the designer's report to update the project
2011 on the construction of the bridge over the
Strait of Messina and further design documentation
aimed at restarting the construction of the work. The company
specified that the designer's report was
prepared pursuant to Decree-Law no. 35 of 31 March 2019 by the
general contractor Eurolink, led by the Webuild Group. In addition, the
stated that 'the approval of the
report is the result of an articulated system of
checks carried out by the Strait of Messina which, in addition to the
technical direction of the company, involved Parsons
Transportation Group as project manager
consultant and an expert panel as a support body for the activities
technical-specialist high surveillance, consisting of four
Leading representatives in the disciplines of
aerodynamics-aeroelastic, seismic, geotechnics and environment. The
companies, as provided for by the aforementioned decree-law, has also
Having received from the Scientific Committee the favourable opinion with
recommendations on the report. The Scientific Committee is a
autonomous and independent body established by Law 1158/1971,
composed of nine experts appointed by the Ministry of Infrastructure
and Transport in agreement with the Calabria Region and the
Sicilian."
Among the other issues to be examined by the Board of Directors, it was approved
the updating of environmental documentation and, in particular,
the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIS), the Incidence Study
Environmental Assessment (SInCA), the Compliance Report and the
Landscape Report, in order to adapt the assessments to the
current programmatic, environmental and territorial context, as well as
to the overall project framework updated by the above-mentioned
requirements of the designer's report. It has been
The cost-benefit analysis was also approved, which - specified the
- "has shown that the project is able to
to generate a Net Economic Present Value (NPV) broadly
with an Internal Rate of Return of 4.5% higher than the
minimum level required by the legislation in force (3%)'.
The company believes that, with the continuation of the process
and the necessary further green light for the project
final, the implementation phase can be started will be
next summer to open in 2032
of the bridge to road and rail traffic.
Confirming all the technical characteristics of the bridge and the
its land connections, the Strait of Messina company has
remember that the bridge will have a total length of
3,666 meters, with a central suspended span of 3,300 meters and with
a height of the towers on both sides of the river is 399 metres. About the
free of charge, the company has specified that it will be
65 meters for a width of 600 meters in the presence of heavy
Road and rail traffic conditions, waterway free
which, in the absence of rail traffic, will rise to 72
meters (instead of 70 meters as in the recent past, more
pointed out by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport).