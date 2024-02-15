U.S. cruise group Royal Caribbean has agreed
with the Chantiers shipyard of l'Atlantique, the terms for a
New order for the construction of the seventh cruise ship of
"Oasis" class, the fifth to be built
from the French shipbuilding factory. Once you have the
Financing for the construction, formalization of the order
is expected by the end of this year. The delivery of the
New ship is scheduled for 2028.
The new ship, with a gross tonnage of 237,000 tons, will be
362 meters long, 64 meters wide and will accommodate 5,668
passengers and 2,290 crew members.