Thanks to the increase in freight rates, the monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming is growing again

Thanks to the recent rise in the value of sea freight rates
caused by the crisis in the southern Red Sea, where
attacks on ships by the
Houthi rebels, after a period of 15 and 16 months respectively in
negative trend in January 2024 the monthly revenues of the
Taiwanese containerized shipping companies Evergreen and Yang Ming are
back to growth. Last month, in fact, Evergreen recorded
Taiwanese revenues of $28.3 billion ($903 million
US dollars), up +8.0% on January 2023, while Yang
Ming had revenue of $14.0 billion
Taiwanese, up +10.1%.
Last month, on the other hand, it continued, although
significantly attenuated, the downward trend in WAN's revenues
Hai Lines, which is the third largest shipping company
Taiwanese containerized by fleet capacity. The
Carrier operates a network of scheduled services marginally
affected by the crisis in the Red Sea, as it transited through the
region only the service of the company that connects Asia with the
east coast of the USA, which previously crossed the
and has now been diverted to the Cape
of Good Hope, while WHL's India-Middle East service
continues to call at the Egyptian port of Sokhna, in the Mediterranean Sea.
Northern red. After 17 consecutive months of two-way downturn
turnover figures, in January 2024 the monthly turnover of
WHL decreased by -2.6% to €9.2 billion
Taiwanese dollars.