In the last quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.9%

In the fourth quarter of 2023, with 6.75 million tonnes
traffic, the traffic of goods in Tunisian ports has
recorded a decrease of -8.9% compared to the same period of the year
decline, which was generated by a sharp increase in the
-27.6% reduction in cargo at embarkation to 2.44
million tonnes, partially offset by an increase in
+6.7% of those at unloading rose to 4.31 million tons.
With the exception of the +59.3% growth in cereal volumes, which
totalled 1.33 million tonnes and
394 thousand tons (+27.3%), in the period
October-December last year were decreasing
all other types of cargo: other dry bulk are
amounted to 1.49 million tonnes (-13.3%),
1.99 million tonnes (-30.1%) and other liquid bulk
179 thousand tons (-22.3%, miscellaneous goods to 1.76 million
tonnes (-0.8%) including 889 thousand tonnes of cargo
containerized (-1.2%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 111 thousand TEUs (+8.3%) and 475 thousand tons of
rolling stock (-15.5%).
In the passenger sector, there were 207 thousand cruise passengers and
passengers on regular lines 119 against 10 thousand and
116 thousand in the last quarter of 2022.
In the entire year 2023, Tunisia's ports handled
29.37 million tons of goods, with an increase of +2.3%
over the previous year, of which 18.07 million tonnes landed
(+4.6%) and 11.30 million tonnes at loading (-1.2%). The data
Total miscellaneous goods was 8.00 million
tonnes (-10.9%), of which 3.89 million tonnes of cargoes in
containers (-4.6%) with container handling of
446 thousand TEUs (-0.3%), 1.98 million tons of rolling stock (-17.5%)
and 2.13 million tonnes of conventional cargo (-14.9%). In the
liquid bulk cargo, 9.53 million
tonnes of hydrocarbons (+18.6%) and 1.00 million tonnes of
other cargoes (+7.5%) and dry bulk cargo 4.74 million
tonnes of cereals (+11.3%) and 6.09 million tonnes of
other loads (-6.1%).
Last year, passengers on regular shipping lines were
788,000 (+1.2%) and 358,000 cruise passengers (+554.4%).