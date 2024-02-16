Conference on the import innovations introduced with the European CBAM regulation
Organized by Assosped Venezia and Anasped, it will be held on February 28 in Marghera
Venezia
February 16, 2024
Assosped Venezia and Anasped have organized for the next 28
February from 4.30 p.m. at the Hotel Belstay in Marghera
(Venice) a conference addressed to all customs brokers
and freight forwarding companies focused on two very important issues and
topical. The first concerns the application of Carbon
Border Adjustment Mechanism
at borders), i.e. the European Union regulation
on environmental customs duties on products with high
greenhouse gas emissions imported into the EU, in particular
imports of cement, iron, steel, aluminium, fertilisers,
electricity, hydrogen. The first phase, which is transitional, is
in place from October 2023 and will enter into force definitively
in 2026 or 2027.
The regulation provides for two stages of application:
"transitional", which began with the date of
entry into force of the rule on October 1, 2023 and will end
on December 31, 2025. During this transitional period, the levy will not be
applied to imported goods, but they will only be acquired
Information on the quantities of the incoming products that are subject
to the CBAM, including the assessment of embodied emissions. In
This phase will begin the authorisation of the
obliged entities by competent authorities
National. This will be followed by the "definitive" phase, from the
1 January 2026, when the mechanism will become operational
definitively. During the first phase, the operators
identified in Article 2 of the Implementing Regulation, Reg. (EU)
2023/1773 (the importer or indirect representative), will be
required to collect data on a quarterly basis and transmit it
to the European Commission.
As a result of technical problems encountered in logging in and
functioning of the CBAM transitional register, the Commission has made
note that, as of February 1, 2024, it has been made
A new feature is available on the Transient Register
which allows registrants, within the established terms and conditions,
the Commission, the opportunity to submit the report
CBAM beyond the deadline of 31 January 2024 scheduled for the first
four-month period of application (October 2023-January 2024).
Closely related to the application of the new regulation,
There is the question of direct or indirect representation in
Customs will be the second topic of the conference.
Representation at customs means the possibility of
be represented by another party in view of the completion of the
customs formalities. There are two types of
representation, as provided for by the Italian Civil Code:
in the case of direct representation, the representative shall act on behalf of and
on behalf of third parties - and indirectly - in the case of indirect representation
The representative acts in his own name and on behalf of others. The
The type of representation clearly affects the obligations that the
Doganalyst assumes both towards the client and the
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency.
During the conference, he will talk about these topics
lawyer Sara Armella after Andrea's greetings and introduction
Scarpa, president of Assosped Venezia, by Marco Corda, president
Venice Customs Brokers Association, by Massimo De Gregorio,
president of Anasped, and Franco Letrari, interregional director
Customs and Monopolies Agency of Veneto and Friuli
VeneziaGiulia.
