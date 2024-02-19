Metrans gains full control of the Croatian railway company Adria Rail

Metrans, the group's intermodal transport company
German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), has
acquired full control of the railway company Adria
Rail operating in Croatia and Serbia. After recently acquiring
51% of the company's capital
(
of 30
March
2023), HHLA bought the remaining stake
becoming the sole owner of a company that, in addition to
handle 70% of containerized transport between Serbia and
Croatia, operates an intermodal terminal in Indija, Serbia,
close to Belgrade, terminal which is now connected daily with
the Croatian port of Rijeka by Metrans trains.