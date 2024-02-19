AIDA Cruises, a cruise company that runs through Costa
Cruises is part of the American group Carnival Corporation, has
announced a programme for the complete modernisation of its
"Sphinx" class ships that were built between the
2007 and 2009. The program, which is the most relevant
of this type in the company's history, concerns the three ships
AIDAdiva
, AIDAbella and AIDAluna
to come
renovated in 2025 and 2026 with work focused on a new
interior design and upgrading of equipment and
technical installations. Investments are also planned to
increase energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption
fuel.
The first ship to be repaired will be the
AIDAdiva who will be in dry dock for six
weeks in the spring of next year. They will follow in the autumn
in 2025 the works on the AIDAbella and in the spring of 2026
the interventions on the AIDAluna.