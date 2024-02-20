In 2023, the revenues of the terminal operator HHLA group decreased by -8.3%

The German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
(HHLA) has released preliminary data on the main items of the
Company Income Statement for the year 2023, a financial year that is
closed with revenues of €1.45 billion, down by
-8.3% on FY 2022. The decline in turnover is
growth during 2023 with a first quarter that
recorded a -5.6% reduction in revenues compared to the same
period of the previous year, which was followed by decreases in
-7.9% in the second quarter, -7.7% in the third quarter and 12.0% in the second quarter.
fourth quarter of 2023 when revenues amounted to approximately 357
million euros. HHLA expects to have achieved in the year
2023 annual operating profit of around €115-135 million
compared to €220.4 million in the previous year and a profit after the
taxes and minority interests of approximately €20 million
compared to €92.7 million in 2022.
In 2023, the port terminals of the HHLA Group handled
container traffic of 5.9 million TEUs, down by
-7.5% on the previous year, while intermodal shipments
handled by the company amounted to 1.6 million TEUs
(-5,4%).
"In 2023 - commented the CEO of
HHLA, Angela Titzrath - the war in Ukraine, tensions
high inflation and high interest rates
have had an impact on the global economy and over the course of the year
have increasingly held back economic development. This has led to
has also had an impact on the entire logistics sector and
on HHLA's activity, resulting in a result of just
below our expectations."