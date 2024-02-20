GNV strengthens the functionality of its fleet service center

The shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) has
Increased the functionality of its help center
to the "Maritime Support Centre" fleet by implementing the
Mass Notification Suite solution from Everbridge, Inc., a leading
Critical Event Management (CEM) and Solutions
National Public Alert. The integration includes
automated communications that enable the rapid deployment of
critical information to key stakeholders, both
inside the Maritime Support Centre and outside. In addition, the
Everbridge platform facilitates efficient management of
accidents by allowing for the coordination of resources,
communication and response efforts to mitigate risks
and ensure the safety of maritime operations.
Everbridge also strengthens GNV's resilience to
operational challenges, enabling the Maritime Support Centre to
Proactively address incidents and minimize their impact.
"Everbridge," explained Paolo Astarita, chief nautical officer
operations officer of GNV - offers us the possibility to
Notify people immediately through different methods. In
GNV, our Maritime Support Centre, open 24 hours a day, seven hours a day
days a week, assists the fleet in any circumstance,
and in the ports we operate. Using Everbridge,
We have established a number of models based on the severity level
Accidents. We have a large number of users both in the ports and in the
on-site. It is important that our entire team uses the
notification system to help ensure the safety of
our sea routes. Among the benefits of using Everbridge – it has
specified Astarita - there is first of all the savings of
time, because setting up a base model is
A large number of people can be activated immediately.
In addition, with Everbridge we can actively manage the entire
including all updates. Everything is managed
automatically'.
GNV, which is part of the MSC Group, operates a fleet of 25 vessels
with which it operates 31 lines in seven countries, to and from Sardinia,
Sicily, Spain, France, Albania, Tunisia, Morocco and Malta.