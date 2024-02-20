Independent journal on economy and transport policy
Danish shipowners complain that removing the tax exemption for seafarers in the DIS register would be madness
A committee of experts estimated that the number of seafarers would be significantly reduced, but without any impact on the national economy
Copenaghen
February 20, 2024
Danish shipowners implore the government in Copenhagen not to
take on board one of the recommendations of the Expert Group
to explore how to support businesses in the future
National. These, among the proposals, have in fact suggested
the government to remove the tax exemption of the
Remuneration of seafarers on board registered vessels
Danish International Naval Registry DIS and the Ship Registers of other
EU or European Economic Area countries, which is an exemption that is
was introduced in 1988 with the aim of strengthening the
International competitiveness of shipping companies
Danish.
In examining this issue, the Committee of Experts
highlighted that seafarers receive a net wage of
such that its amount corresponds to that which would be paid to the
net of taxes if the person is employed within the framework of the
normal tax regime. Under the DIS scheme -
"A seafarer is therefore in the same
economic position in which it would be in fiscal conditions
while the tax saved goes to the
as a support for businesses in the form of higher wages.
Low. The system is therefore advantageous for
navigation'.
Specifying that in 2023, full-time employees covered by the
DIS were about 13,600, of which about 5,700 were residents of Denmark and
7,900 residents abroad, the experts found that, with
the application of the DIS scheme, support for businesses amounts to
DKK 1.05 billion (€141 million), which
would correspond to the additional revenue that the State would obtain if the
seafarers had to pay ordinary income tax.
In its evaluation of the DIS regime, the Expert Group
stated that it considers that this scheme is the expression of the
the result of an international race to support the respective
activities in the field of international maritime transport,
A race, they pointed out, in which the national special schemes
limit moving activities between countries, transfers - have
observed - which in principle should be countered
through common solutions adopted at international level. In
In principle, they clarified, it would be more appropriate
that all countries should eliminate the special treatment reserved for them
to shipping companies. According to experts, however, there is no
is no basis for concluding that the DIS regime responds to a
market failure, and there is also a risk that the
support to date for shipping companies caused by
distortions, partly in relation to investment in the sector and
In part, according to experts, because it could encourage
the workforce to perform less productive tasks in the sector
compared to what would happen in the absence of the scheme.
Wondering whether the DIS regime should be maintained for the
comply with the tax rules of other countries, or it must be
abandoned, experts have found that in the latter case there is a
It is to be expected that the Danish shipping companies will abandon
the flag to continue to be able to pay more net wages
under foreign tax exemption regimes. In addition
- they specified, referring to the hypothesis of abandonment of the regime
DIS - Danish seafarers would be taxed on the basis of
Danish tax conditions, but would be in competition, under the
the wage aspect, with foreign seafarers who can be
exempt from taxes based on the flag under which they work.
Given that shipping companies are expected to try to
Optimising their activities, they noted, must be
assume that with time the shipping companies will replace the
Danish seafarers with tax-free foreign staff. Probably
- they specified - the transition will take time, but for a long time
term you should expect to have a significant number of
of Danish seafarers and Danish-flagged vessels.
The fact that they have fewer Danish sailors than today - they have
experts found that it would not, however, have a negative effect
on the national economy, given that so far, under the DIS scheme,
Danish seafarers do not pay taxes to the Danish Treasury. If the system
DIS would be abolished, they also pointed out, Danish seafarers
should largely find work on the ground in Denmark and
contribute to the payment of taxes to the economy, and this
would have a significant positive effect on revenue for the
State Treasury and Social Economy. While pointing out that the
their valuation is subject to considerable uncertainty due to the
of the complexity of the rules, the experts concluded that
that, fundamentally, this would shift work from work
tax-free and taxable work and therefore recommended a
restructuring of the regime in this regard.
Danske Rederier, the Danish Shipowners' Association,
'Sad and worrying' is the fact that the Commission of
proposed to abolish the system of taxation of
and made a strong appeal to the government and the
I cannot believe that this proposal is implemented because
- warned the association - "will have serious consequences
negative effects on Danish shipping'. Noting that the
The Committee of Experts limited itself to providing for a
significant reduction in the number of Danish seafarers and vessels
flying the Danish flag with the abolition of the DIS regime, while not
the effects of the
on ground employment, Danske's CEO
Rederier, Anne Steffensen, denounced that "abolishing the
DIS system would be a disaster for Danish shipping.
Essentially, he specified, it is a question of safeguarding the
Denmark as a major maritime nation with thousands of employees
in Denmark. The abolition of the DIS system - added Steffensen
- will lead to a significant and massive exodus of ships
flying the Danish flag to neighbouring countries and other nations
from all over the world. Immediately there will be a
impact on ground positions and over time we will also lose the
Danish seafarers and important maritime skills. It's - it has
underlined - a highly dangerous experiment from which it is necessary to
stay away."
"Maritime transport," Steffensen continued, "is
often and rightly referred to as an important position of strength
Danish. The DIS system is a crucial part of the conditions
framework that allow Danish shipping companies to
ships under the Danish flag, to employ seafarers
and at the same time to be competitive on the market
global. Strong and stable political support for the profession
Some of the successive governments have been decisive in
make Denmark one of the ten largest nations
of the world. Here, he concluded, status is at stake
Denmark as a proud maritime nation and superpower
maritime'.
