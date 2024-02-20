Port of Gioia Tauro, altered controls to favor the 'Ndrangheta in drug trafficking

The financiers of the Provincial Command of Reggio Calabria, with the
operational support of the Central Investigation Service on the
Organised Crime and with the collaboration of Europol and
of the Central Directorate for Anti-Drug Services, have given
execution of an order ordering pre-trial detention in
imprisonment against two officials of the Customs Agency and
of the Monopolies in service at the Customs Office of Gioia
Tauro and the house arrest of an employee of
a shipping company that would be involved in a
international drug trafficking aggravated by the
to facilitate the 'Ndrangheta. The measures were
ordered by the investigating judge at the Court of First Instance
of Reggio Calabria, at the request of the local Public Prosecutor's Office of the
Repubblica - District Anti-Mafia Directorate.
A total of seven subjects are being investigated by the DDA
Reggio Calabria, including a third customs officer who had already been
Stopped in the course of a separate and converging operation
carried out in October 2022 by the same department.
The Guardia di Finanza explained that the officials would
part of a criminal association, now disjointed, formed by
the manager of a freight forwarding company, dockers and
representatives of the main 'Ndrangheta gangs operating in the area
of the "plain of Gioia Tauro". Customs officers on duty in
key points of the control device, such as the
scanner and visual scanning by opening containers, would have
allowed the exit from the port of very large quantities of
cocaine by altering the results of inspections, or
the failure to detect anomalies in the controlled loads.
Among the documents found by the financiers there are also precise
instructions, provided by customs officials, on how the narcos
South Americans should have placed the cocaine cakes
within the cover loads, in order to reduce the
the possibility that these could be detected
in the course of routine checks. Where the cargo had been
However, if they were discovered, the customs officers themselves would have proceeded to
provide the organization with the relevant seizure reports in order to
to justify the loss of the narcotic, thus avoiding the
payment of the agreed amount. In addition, one of the customs officials
He would have taken care to warn his associates about any
operations conducted by the Fiamme Gialle with the intention of avoiding
the arrest.
The investigations, also conducted with the collaboration of
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, have made it possible to
reconstruct the involvement of these customs officers in five
drug imports, carried out between June 2020 and October
2022, for more than three tons of cocaine, of which 2.7
intercepted by financiers and seized.