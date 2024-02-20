In 2023, the value of Russian exports of non-energy goods decreased by -23%

In 2023, the value of Russian exports of non-taxable goods
decreased by -23% to
$146.3 billion vs. $190.4 billion
in the previous year and marked a reduction of around €48 billion
compared to the all-time record recorded in 2021. This was announced by the
Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Moscow:
A few days ago in Moscow at the international exhibition "Russia
Expo", Deputy Minister Denis Manturov said that
Currently, the volume of supplies to foreign markets is
temporarily decreased and that this decline is attributed to the
the reorientation of export goods flows to
Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Daily
Russian economic "Kommersant" specified that a strong
The impact was also determined by the sanctions against the
Russia, as well as the fall in world
raw materials, mainly hydrocarbons and coal.
The Russian Customs Administration has announced that in 2023 the
Russia's external trade surplus was equal to
$140 billion, -58.5% less than in 2022. The
Last year, the value of Russian exports was
$425.1 billion, down by
-28.3%, while the total value of imports was
increased by +11.7% to €285.1 billion.
Globally, in 2023, the value of Russian import-export is
710.2 billion dollars, with a decrease of
-16.2% compared to 847.8 billion in 2022.