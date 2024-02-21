Fincantieri has signed an agreement with EDGE to establish a production base for military vessels in the United Arab Emirates

After the agreement signed a year ago with the Abu Dhabi Ship Building
(ADSB) of the UAE EDGE group for design and construction
of naval vessels
(
of 22
February
2023), today in Rome, at the headquarters of the Navy
Italian Military, Fincantieri has signed a term with EDGE
Sheet to set up a joint venture that will be controlled by the
by the Middle Eastern company with 51% ownership of the
capital of the new company. The joint venture, which will have
based in Abu Dhabi, will carry out construction activities
under the management of the Italian shipbuilding group with a focus on
on the production of a wide range of naval vessels and a supply chain
based in the United Arab Emirates with an estimated value of
€30 billion. Fincantieri and EDGE announced that the joint venture
venture will have pre-emption rights for non-NATO orders,
exploiting in particular the attractiveness of G2G agreements
United Arab Emirates and Credit Financing Packages
export, along with a number of strategic orders
carried out by selected NATO member countries.
The parties have specified that the joint venture, which is
subject to a number of customary preconditions for a
agreement of this kind, will have strong cooperation
in the marketing of its products with the Marinas of different
countries around the world, in line with its global ambition and commitment to
in the development of joint and future intellectual property
design. It was also pointed out that this agreement
enhances EDGE's ability to design and
build frigates and other large ships, expanding its range
and marking a crucial step forward in the diversification of the
portfolio of maritime solutions. Fincantieri and EDGE have
specified that the joint venture also aims to develop the
underwater with a medium-sized submarine program.
In addition, the joint venture will focus on the sale,
Business Operations & Engineering for Design & Service
taking responsibility for developing the
shared intellectual property and to maintain the rights
exclusive to all future designs. The new company
It will also set up a dedicated Design Authority, opening up new
opportunities for highly skilled Emiratis, and attracting
international expertise to support this initiative.