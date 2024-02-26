The Port Authority of the Central and Northern Adriatic will build the dam for the regasification terminal off the coast of Ravenna

Today, the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centro Nord and FSRU Italia, a company of the Snam group,
have signed the agreement under which the Port Authority
will build the breakwater envisaged by the project of the
Ravenna floating regasification terminal which will be operational
during 2025. The dam will be about 100 meters long in total
900 meters and about 23.5 meters wide, which at the two
The headboards extend for about 38 meters. The PSA pointed out that
the configuration of the new work, supported by Cassa Depositi and
Loans, is the result of a series of engineering investigations
and the continuous dialogue with the authorities
maritime techniques.
Work to house the new regasification terminal
off the coast of Ravenna began on June 19, 2023. The
regasification terminal will be moored at the
of the existing platform commonly called the "Spider",
a 350-metre-long and 11.5-metre-high structure that was
used to receive oil tankers.
The port authority recalled that these regasification terminals
Floating Storage and Regasification Units (or FSRUs)
receive liquefied natural gas at a temperature of -162° C from
other LNG carriers and bring it back to the gaseous state in order to be able to
then feed into the national gas transmission network. Ships
have relatively simple features and do not include
specific combustions or reactions. It is a matter - the PSA specified -
well-known infrastructures with low environmental impact, equipped with
advanced monitoring tools and security systems, as well as
to be subjected to the most stringent
prevention and safety, to guarantee people and territories
in accordance with national law.