In 2023, MPC Container Ships' net profit fell by -25.3%
In the fourth quarter, revenues decreased by -5.7%
Oslo
February 27, 2024
Norway's MPC Container Ships, which has a fleet of
container ships for hire, closed 2023 with revenues of
$711.3 million, an increase of +15.3%
over the previous financial year. Operating profit was
€336.1 million (-24.8%) and net profit of €325.1 million
dollars (-25.3%).
In the fourth quarter of last year, revenues amounted to
€182.8 million, down -5.7% on the same period of 2019.
2022. Operating profit amounted to €38.7 million (-63.8%)
and net income at $35.7 million (-65.5%).
As of December 31st, MPC Container Ships' fleet was
consisting of 59 ships.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher