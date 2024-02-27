In 2023, cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported record revenues

In 2023, cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings,
which operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and
and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, reported record revenues of 8.55
billion, an increase of +76.5% over 2022 and a
An increase of almost 2.1 billion compared to the previous record
established in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The new record is
has been achieved thanks to new historical peaks in turnover
from both cruise sales and onboard sales
of ships amounted to €5.75 billion (+76.8%) and
$2.80 billion (+75.9%). The new volume record
business was achieved despite the number of passengers
hosted on board the group's ships, which last year
2.72 million people (+63.3%), is lower by
78,555 units compared to the all-time record of 2018.
Operating costs also rose to a record high in 2023
by $5.47 billion (+28.2%). The year has been
closed with an operating profit of €930.9 million and a profit of
net income of $166.2 million compared to both results of
negative sign for -1.55 billion and -2.27 billion in 2022.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, revenues reached a
record value for this time of year as it was 1.99
billion, with an increase of +30.8% over the last
quarter of 2022, of which $1.33 billion generated by the sale
of cruises (+31.8%) and €853.4 million from onboard sales
(+28,7%). Operating profit amounted to €124.3 million
compared to a negative result of -€281.0 million in
fourth quarter of 2022. NCLH closed the last quarter of 2019.
2023 with a net loss of -€106.5 million compared to a loss
net of -€482.5 million in the same period of the year
previous.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 on the ships of the group's fleet
649,000 passengers boarded, a number that represents a
increase of +17.7% over the corresponding period of 2022 and is
the second-highest ever for this quarter
of the year, being inferior only to the 666 thousand passengers of the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Commenting on these results today, the Chairman and
NCLH Chief Executive Officer, Harry Sommer, highlighted that
"In 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings experienced a
A very important year of growth and results. We have taken in
Successfully delivers three new ships, one for
each of our brands, which represents the largest number of
deliveries in just one year in the 57-year history of our
company'.
NCLH has announced that demand for cruises
planned for 2024 is very high for all three
group brands, and is consistent across all areas of the
with the exception of journeys for which it has been
changed the itinerary due to conflicts in the Middle East and the
Red Sea.