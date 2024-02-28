In the second half of 2023, cargo traffic in Tuscan ports decreased by -1.2%

In 2023 the Tuscan ports of Livorno, Piombino and Isola
of Elba handled a traffic of goods equal to 38.6 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -1.4% on the previous year, which
is the result of the -1.6% decline recorded in the first six
months of last year compared to the first half of 2022 and
of the -1.2% reduction in the July-December semester of 2019.
last year.
In particular, in the second half of 2023, the
19.8 million tons of cargo,
of which 14.9 million tons handled in the port of Livorno
(-6.7%), almost 3.1 million tonnes in Piombino (+32.6%) and 1.8 million tonnes
million tons in the ports of Elba (+4.5%).
Of the 14.9 million tonnes of cargo handled at
Livorno in the July-December period last year, 11.5 million
tonnes were miscellaneous goods (-5.0%), including 7.4 million tonnes
tonnes of rolling stock (+0.8%), 3.3 million tonnes of freight
containerized (-9.6%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 321 thousand TEUs (-11.3%) and 780 thousand tons of
conventional goods (-28.2%). Bulk cargo is also decreasing:
liquid cargoes amounted to 3.1 million tonnes (-12.2%),
of which 1.1 million tonnes of crude oil (-20.6%), 1.3
million tonnes of refined petroleum products (+2.0%),
317 thousand tons of chemical products (-32.2%), 197 thousand tons
of gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and gas
natural (-7.8%) and 174 thousand tons of other liquid bulk
(-2,3%); Dry bulk totaled 304 thousand tons
(-10.9%), of which 181 thousand tons of minerals and materials to be
construction (-8.9%), 34 thousand tons of cereals (-25.2%), 25 thousand
tons of chemicals (+31.3%), 18 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (-8.5%), 2 thousand tons of coal and lignite
(-74.9%) and 42 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-10.3%).
In the whole of 2023, the port of Livorno handled 30.3 million
tonnes of goods, with a reduction of -4.9% on the year
the port of Piombino 5.1 million tons (+19.6%)
and the ports of Elba 3.1 million tons (+7.0%).
In the passenger sector only, last year at Tuscan ports
10.2 million came and went (+8.1%), including 9.6 million
ferry passengers (+6.2%) and 678 thousand cruise passengers (+44.8%).
In Livorno, ferry passengers were 3.1 million (+8.9%)
and cruise passengers 635 thousand (+45.1%); in Piombino, the passengers of the
ferries were more than 3.3 million (+5.7%) and
cruise passengers 21 thousand (+46.9%); ferries in the ports of the Island of Elba
handled 3.1 million passengers (+4.2%) and cruise passengers
there were 21 thousand (+36.9%).