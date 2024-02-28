Provisional agreement of the Parliament and the Council of the EU to amend the directives on flag state requirements and SGP activities

Yesterday, negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU
reached a provisional agreement on the legislative acts of the
Maritime safety package amending the Directives
2009 European Conventions on compliance with flag State requirements
and Port State Control activities. With regard to the
flag State requirements, the update of the
legislation in force has the main objective of aligning it with the
International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards, as well as
to ensure proper inspections of ships, to monitor and
supervise organisations operating on behalf of states
to ensure a wider uptake of the
digital technologies and to record and measure the performance of fleets and
the tasks of flag states. The agreement limits the scope of
Application of the Directive to ships operating voyages
International. In addition, the European Commission is entrusted with the
the task of creating a database of ship information for the purposes of
issuance and verification of electronic certificates. A
digital portal will allow inspectors to consult
directly the information contained in the databases
National.
On the Port State Activities Directive
Control, the update of the standard aims to align it with the standards and
International Procedures Set Out in the Memorandum of Understanding
Paris MoU and IMO Conventions. The changes
introduced by the agreement are intended to ensure clarity and
Consistency with international standards and procedures: for the profile
risk of the vessel, which is determined by a combination of
generic, historical and environmental risk parameters, the
will have a significant impact without having a significant impact on the
disproportionate to the overall balance of the different parameters; the
Quality Management System (QMS) for
port State administrations will be limited to
inspection-related parts of the administration and Member States
will have five years to introduce the QMS to align the
as possible to the usual audit cycle for the
port state administrations.
The provisional agreement will now be presented to the
Member States' representatives in the Council (Coreper) and
to the Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN).
If approved, the text will then have to be formally adopted
by both co-legislators before it can be published on the
"Official Journal" of the EU and enter into force.
The formal adoption of legislative acts is provided for in
autumn. Member States will have 30 months from entry into force
updated directives to transpose their provisions into the
national legislation.