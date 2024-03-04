Marked decrease of -23.7% in ships transiting the Panama Canal in the last quarter of 2023
For the full year, 13,216 ships (-7.4%) crossed the ship
Balboa
March 4, 2024
If the persistence of the dry period, with the
consequent decrease in the water level in the Panama Canal
and in the reservoirs that feed it, has caused a reduction in
ship transits in the Central American waterway of -4.1% in
second quarter of 2023 and -4.4% in the third, last quarter of 2023
quarter of the year the decrease in maritime traffic in the canal
has increased considerably. In the fourth quarter of 2023,
In fact, 2,774 ships transited, with a significant decrease in
-23.7% on the corresponding period of 2022. It has decreased
consequently, the volume of goods on board the ships transited,
which in the period October-December last year amounted to
almost 52.0 million tonnes (-30.2%).
The significant drop in transits that occurred in the last
quarter of 2023 was generated, mainly, in the months of
November and December: after a decline of -8.4% in October 2023 compared to
in the same month of the previous year, in the following two months
decreases of -29.4% and -32.4% respectively were recorded.
In the full year 2023, 13,216 ships
crossed the Panama Canal, with a reduction of -7.4%
compared to the previous year, ships with 262.7 million
tonnes of cargo (-10.1%).
Illustrating what the consequences have been and are currently
drought crisis, the Panama Canal Authority has
highlighted that in 2023 the combined effect of temperatures
in the Atlantic Ocean and the El Niño climate phenomenon,
which delayed the start of the rainy season,
significant challenges for the Panamanian waterway, through which
annually pass through world trade for a value of
estimated at $444 billion. The authority pointed out that
Last October, the channel experienced the most
drought on record, with rainfall levels that
has reached its lowest point since 1950, the
rainfall which was -41% lower than in
the one expected.
The Canal Authority has confirmed that by entering the
dry season, which in Panama runs from the end of the year to the middle of the year
Spring, the canal has to deal with scarcity
in Gatun and Alajuela Lakes, reservoirs that are
essential for the smooth operation of the channel. As a result of the
Drought The Authority has taken measures never taken before
and, since last October, ships subject to restrictions that
through the canal were for the first time
reduced from the previous usual average of 36 per day, under
to 22 for the entire month of December, in anticipation of a
worst-case scenario in the following months. The Authority has made
I note that, since the rainfall in November was lower
but not as low as in October, starting from
On 16 January of this year, the daily transits were
increased to 24.
Remembering that, as is customary in every season
restrictions on the draught of ships have been introduced,
with those passing through the Neopanamax locks that can
fishing up to 44 feet, while ships passing through locks
Panamax have no draught limitations, the authority explained
whereas, although the restrictions on transit and draught have had a
impact on all types of ships, bulk carrier transits, which
transport different types of raw materials such as minerals,
metals, grain, coal and fertilizers, are among the most
Affected. Unlike cruise ship transits and
container ships, which typically secure transit slots with
months in advance - specified the Canal Authority - the
Bulk carriers often only secure slots shortly before
of arrival, given that the nature of their activity is
different from that of liners. This practice, combined with
restrictions on the transit of the canal in conjunction with the
wheat crop in the U.S. and with the increase in demand for
transport in the autumn - the Authority noted - has pushed the
dry bulk segment to seek alternative routes through
the Suez Canal and the Cape of Good Hope and, as a result, the
Bulk carrier transits decreased by -9.85% between October
2022 and September 2023 compared to the same period of the year
previous.
