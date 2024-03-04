The bulk carrier hit last month by missiles in the Gulf of Aden has sunk

Rubymar
, the bulk carrier hit by missiles last month
launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels while in the Gulf of Aden
(
of 19
February
2024), sank in the Red Sea.
The sinking, which represents the first total loss of a ship
since the Houthi militiamen began targeting the
Vessel traffic in transit in the Bab Strait region
el-Mandeb, was confirmed by the United Kingdom on Saturday
Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of the British Royal Navy. The
The ship, which had been abandoned by the crew, was carrying 41,000
tons of fertilizers.
Meanwhile, the Italian Ministry of Defense has announced that
Saturday afternoon in the Red Sea the ship Duilio of the Navy
Italian military shot down a drone with
similar to those already used in previous attacks that
was about six kilometers from the Italian ship he was onto
directed. The dicastery recalled that Duilio, who
is currently in the area to ensure the freedom of
navigation and the safety of trade routes, has alternated
the Martinengo ship in its national activity,
end of December, following attacks by militiamen
Houthis against traffic at sea in the Bab-el Strait
Mandeb. "The Houthi terrorist attacks," he said.
Minister Guido Crosetto said - are a serious violation
of international law and an attack on the security of the
maritime trades on which our economy depends. These
attacks are part of a hybrid war, which uses every possibility,
Not only military, to harm some countries and facilitate others."