ETSC, allow 18-year-olds to drive trucks and buses? Not a good idea at all

Responding to the shortage of truck drivers by allowing 18-year-olds
to drive a heavy vehicle or a bus? It's not a
Sounds good. This is supported by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC),
the non-profit organization whose mission is to identify and
promote measures to reduce the number of deaths and injuries
in the transport sector in Europe. The proposal to grant
eighteen-year-olds, the ability to drive heavy goods vehicles is
included in a draft EU driving licence regulation
which was adopted at first reading last week
by the European Parliament by 339 votes in favour, 240 against and 37
Abstentions. The project aims to allow eighteen-year-olds to
Drive a truck or bus with up to 16 passengers, a
provided that they are in possession of a certificate of fitness
and to allow seventeen-year-olds to drive these
vehicles when accompanied by an experienced driver.
Pointing out that so far the recommended minimum age for
Driving these vehicles is 21 years old, although several nations
allow 18-year-olds to drive heavy goods vehicles at certain
conditions, the ETSC pointed out that research carried out by the
GDV, the German Association of Insurance Companies, has
shown that HGV drivers aged between
18 and 20 years caused a much higher percentage
collisions with personal injury compared to drivers aged
superior. The ETSC also noted that the European Parliament has
also supported the proposal to allow 16-year-olds to drive
cars, including large SUVs, provided that the vehicles are equipped with
speed limiter, while the same rating
impact report of the European Commission on the proposal for a
Regulation states that such a measure 'could lead to a
additional risk to road safety, in particular for
vulnerable road users'.
"To have thousands more teenagers driving
trucks and cars - denounced the Director General of the ETSC,
Antonio Avenoso - is an affront to everything that
We know about the risks to road safety. If we need
more truck drivers, Avenoso noted, the answer is
significantly improve working conditions in the sector, not only
recruit school-age children for this job. If
Europe believes in sustainable mobility.
Director General of the ETSC - then allow parents more
risks of buying cars specially adapted for your
children is unjust, harmful, and dangerous. We should encourage
young people to travel on foot, by bicycle and using the
public transport, without putting the lives of their peers at risk
in SUVs."