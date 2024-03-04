In 2023, Global Ship Lease revenues increased by +4.5%

Container charterer Global Ship Lease (GSL), which has
a fleet of 68 ships built between 2000 and 2015
total load of 375 thousand TEUs, closed 2023 with
revenues of $674.8 million, an increase of +4.5%
compared to the previous year, which is much smaller
compared to increases of +44.1% and +58.4% respectively recorded
in 2022 and 2021 coinciding with the market's golden age
containerised shipping. Last year, the only
Base time charter revenues amounted to $666.7 million
(+10,3%). Operating profit stood at €343.2 million
(-3.1%) and net income at $304.5 million (+4.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, revenues totaled
$178.9 million, with a growth of +8.4% on the
corresponding period of the previous year, of which 177.4 million
Base Time Charter Revenues (+13.3%). Operating profit and net profit
decreased by -7.4% and -10.6% to 78.8
million and $67.0 million.