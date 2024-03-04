The Italian government has approved the decree on port facilities for the reception of waste from ships

Today, the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister for Foreign Affairs,
European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, Raffaele
Mr Fitto, and the Minister for the Environment and Energy Security,
Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, approved, in final examination, a
Legislative Decree introducing supplementary provisions and
Amendments to Legislative Decree No. 197 of 8 November 2021
transposition of Directive (EU) 2019/883 of the European Parliament, and
of 17 April 2019 on port facilities
for the delivery of waste from ships, which amends the
Directive 2010/65/EU and repeals Directive 2000/59/EC. The document
take into account the views expressed by the Joint Conference and the
Parliamentary Committees.