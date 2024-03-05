The Antitrust Authority launches an investigation into the acquisition of Terminal San Giorgio by Ignazio Messina & C
The possible penalization of the Grimaldi group has been noted. Exceptional boarding at Ponte Somalia
Roma
March 5, 2024
The Italian Competition Authority has
resolved to launch an investigation into the acquisition of the entire
share capital of the Genoese terminal operator Terminal San
Giorgio (TSG) by Ignazio Messina & C.
(
of 5
July 2023). The antitrust authority recalled that the transaction, as well as
as presented, would appear to involve the acquisition of control
exclusive by Gruppo Messina Spa, which together with Marinvest
of the MSC shipping group controls Ignazio Messina & C.,
of the terminal activities carried out on the concession area
to the ATI Messina-San Giorgio, previously subject to the control of the
Messina Group (through Ignazio Messina & C.) and
TSG, the acquisition of sole control by Ignazio
Messina & C., of the terminal under concession to TSG located on
Ponte Somalia and consequently the acquisition by the Group
Messina and Marinvest of joint control, through Ignazio
Messina & C., of the terminal under concession to TSG located on
Somalia Bridge, which does not appear to fall into the covered business terminal
the shareholders' agreement on the basis of which Ignazio Messina & C.
jointly controlled by Gruppo Messina and Marinvest.
Examining the transaction, the AGCM found that all
of the rolling stock terminal services provided by TSG is
loan to the Grimaldi shipping group and noted that
'On the basis of the evidence acquired so far, it is necessary to believe that there is a
for Marinvest, the ability to exclude from the markets of the
maritime transport of goods on rolling stock, by virtue of the
circumstance that the compendium in concession to TSG on Ponte Somalia,
which, as a result of this merger, will be
under the joint control of Marinvest and which carries out approximately
[40-45%] of freight traffic on rolling stock developed by Grimaldi
in the port of Genoa, is not easily substitutable for the
Grimaldi Group. In fact, the terminal of the ATI Messina-San Giorgio -
pointed out the AGCM - does not have sufficient capacity to
traffic carried out on the Somalia Bridge and there would be no
unused capacity sufficient to replace that of the
Compendium of Ponte Somalia at other terminals of the ports of Genoa
and Savona, Vado Ligure and Marina di Carrara. Regarding
Marinvest's incentive to exclude, it could
exist in the form of partial exclusion, i.e. in the
in the form of an increase in the costs of rival Grimaldi or the
limitation of the space available to it. In fact, it is precisely in
virtue of the irreplaceability of the areas for Grimaldi
managed by TSG, the latter would not be able to move the
traffic on another terminal in the face of an increase in
price of terminal services in these areas. So
Grimaldi would be forced to increase the cost of its services
end customers, immediately becoming less competitive in the
GNV (shipping company of the MSC group, ed.),
or to reduce its margins and therefore the funds available for
sustain its competitiveness in the medium to long term.
The existence of an incentive to exclude on the part of Marinvest - has
observed again by the Antitrust Authority - appears to be confirmed by the comparison between
the profitability of the terminal services offered by TSG and
the profitability of maritime freight transport operated by
GNV in the overlapping sections with Grimaldi'.
Highlighting, among other things, that "ultimately, Marinvest
appears to have the ability and incentive to increase the price
TSG's services to competitors in the maritime transport of goods
on rolling stock' and 'considers, therefore, that the operation in
examination appears likely to hinder, within the meaning of Article 6,
paragraph 1 of Law No 287/1990, significantly
competition, including due to the creation of a
dominant position in the market for freight terminal services
on rolling stock and in some vertically linked markets of the
maritime transport of goods on rolling stock', the AGCM
resolved to start the investigation.
In the meantime, in recent days, the
ship Adam Asnyk of the historic shipping company
Chipolbrok, who thus returned after a long time to the
port of Genoa, on which the operational staff of Terminal San
Giorgio managed the embarkation operation of a plant
destined for China, for a total of over 2,000 tons
including some forged steel elements weighing 100
tons and crates of various sizes and weights containing machinery
for a sophisticated installation of a high-performance pumping system
pressure.
Terminal San Giorgio, which is controlled by the
Autosped G of the Gavio group, has announced that the growth of its
traffic volumes, which have been in place for years now, in the first two
months of 2024 continued with an increase of more than
+40% in breakbulk handling compared to the same period
of 2023.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher