The FS Group has joined the Corporate Partnership Board of the International Transport Forum
It is the FTT's platform for dialogue with the private sector
Parigi
March 5, 2024
The Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group has become a
part of the Corporate Partnership Board (CPB) of the International
Transport Forum (ITF), the OECD's intergovernmental organisation
active in the transport segment. The CPB, which with the entry of FS
now with 34 members, it is the ITF's platform for dialogue
with the private sector. «Becoming part of the Corporate
ITF Partnership Board - underlined Mario Tartaglia,
Head of the FS Research Centre - is a great
opportunities to share our expertise and our
know-how in order to achieve increasingly
integrated'.
The members of the ITF Corporate Partnership Board: Airbus,
Allianz Partners, Alstom, Amazon, Aramco, AutoCrypt, Bolt, Bosch,
BP, CEIIA, Cruise, DP World, Enel, ExxonMobil, FS Italiane, Honda,
Hyundai Motor Company, Iberdrola, Kakao Mobility, Michelin,
Microsoft, Mott Macdonald, NXP, PTV Group, RATP Group, Rolls Royce,
Shell, Siemens, TotalEnergies, Toyota, Trucknet, Uber, Valeo and
Volvo.
