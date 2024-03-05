testata inforMARE
Parliament gives the green light to Italy's participation in the Eunavfor Aspides operation
Messina (Assarmatori): Unfortunately, the situation does not seem destined to be resolved in a short time
Roma
March 5, 2024
This afternoon, Parliament gave its final approval to the Italy's participation in Operation Eunavfor Aspides, established on 8 February by the European Union, which provides for the use of a naval force to guard and protect the in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Persian Gulf. The mission to safeguard the free navigation and safety of the merchant ships transiting through these regions mainly have defensive tasks.

The Assarmatori shipowners' association expressed satisfaction for today's vote: recalling that "from the very first attacks, At the instigation of the Italian Government, the critical area has been manned first with the frigates Virginio Fasan and Federico Martinengo and now with the destroyer Caio Duilio'. the president of the association, Stefano Messina, underlined whereas 'today's vote by Parliament confirms the will of the and the right of a free country like Italy to safeguard the freedom of navigation, trade and safety and security of the women and men who do the part of the crews. The gravity of a situation that Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely to be resolved in the short term. Messina - called for a sharing of objectives and efforts within the international community, which has made to be ready. Aspides is a mission designed, organised and conducted at European level and provides a signal important change of direction and with a view to collaboration in the field of and in the pursuit of increasingly the protection of the Community's interests at sea. In shipping companies - highlighted the president of Assarmatori - have been able to reorganize the chain logistics, including through the circumnavigation of Africa, ensuring efficiency, frequency and regularity of services, through new transport capacity used. Armament, then, in this very serious circumstance, he rediscovers and strengthens a solid and fruitful collaboration with the Italian Navy, which in this operation plays a leading role'.
