Parliament gives the green light to Italy's participation in the Eunavfor Aspides operation

This afternoon, Parliament gave its final approval to the
Italy's participation in Operation Eunavfor Aspides,
established on 8 February by the European Union, which provides for
the use of a naval force to guard and protect the
in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Persian Gulf. The
mission to safeguard the free navigation and safety of the
merchant ships transiting through these regions mainly have
defensive tasks.
The Assarmatori shipowners' association expressed satisfaction
for today's vote: recalling that "from the very first attacks,
At the instigation of the Italian Government, the critical area has been
manned first with the frigates Virginio Fasan and Federico
Martinengo and now with the destroyer Caio Duilio'.
the president of the association, Stefano Messina, underlined
whereas 'today's vote by Parliament confirms the will of the
and the right of a free country like Italy to safeguard the
freedom of navigation, trade and
safety and security of the women and men who do the
part of the crews. The gravity of a situation that
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely to be resolved in the short term.
Messina - called for a sharing of objectives and
efforts within the international community, which has
made to be ready. Aspides is a mission designed,
organised and conducted at European level and provides a signal
important change of direction and with a view to collaboration in the field of
and in the pursuit of increasingly
the protection of the Community's interests at sea. In
shipping companies - highlighted the
president of Assarmatori - have been able to reorganize the chain
logistics, including through the circumnavigation of Africa,
ensuring efficiency, frequency and regularity of services,
through new transport capacity used. Armament,
then, in this very serious circumstance, he rediscovers and strengthens a
solid and fruitful collaboration with the Italian Navy, which in this
operation plays a leading role'.