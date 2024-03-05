Investments of 6.7 billion dollars over five years to increase the competitiveness of South Korean shipyards

The South Korean government has announced a support plan
to the national shipbuilding industry worth 9,000 billion
won ($6.7 billion) for the construction of ships
and for the digital transformation of the sector.
Today, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of
Suel presented the "K-Shipbuilding Next" program
Generation Initiative" agreed with the national companies of the
that has been defined together with the
shipbuilding Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering
Co. (KSOE), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.) and which provides for
investments of that magnitude over the next five years in operation
research and development for the technological updating of the sector
in order to increase their competitiveness.
Among other things, the agreement provides for the establishment of a task force
for technological cooperation in shipbuilding, to which
The three Naval Societies, the Association of
and the government that will have the
to identify requests for technological collaboration and
to examine the difficulties of technological development.
The plan is complemented by the government's programme of
training of manpower for the shipbuilding industry, which includes
the training of 2,000 employees per year, in which the three
shipbuilding groups in order to ensure the necessary supply of
of a suitably trained workforce.
The agreement also provides for the commitment of the three companies
to reduce the wage gap between staff to a minimum
of the main contractors and subcontractors.
"The challenges facing the national shipbuilding industry
Minister Dukgeun Ahn stressed that they go beyond
the sphere of individual companies and must be overcome through
teamwork between the public and private sectors, given that
whereas the role of the shipbuilding industry is very important
to reach $700 billion this year.
exports'.