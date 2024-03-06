Shipping agents, customs officers and freight forwarders in La Spezia are protesting against the lifting of the decentralization of customs controls

Shipping agents, customs officers and freight forwarders in La Spezia
protest again against the lifting of the decentralisation of the
customs control operations with respect to the port, which allowed
to carry them out directly in companies' warehouses, among other things
allowing authorised and strictly authorised private operators to
to keep the goods in the foreign state in their
warehouses and therefore to carry out operations in the appropriate time
customs clearance in warehouses. The associations of the three categories
denounced that, although for now the effectiveness of the measure
has recently been suspended by the Administrative Court
Regional, the local customs administration has communicated, also
for reasons of staff shortages, the elimination of these
Procedures of the two customs links assigned to operators
and the desire to concentrate all the operations of
custom clearance and control of goods in the Single Clearance Centre
Services in Santo Stefano Magra.
The Association of Shipping Agents of La Spezia, the Association of
La Spezia Customs Officers (A.Spe.Do.) and the Freight Forwarders Association of the
Port of La Spezia have shown that this has led to
the halt to the storage of goods in the foreign state and to the fluidity
customs operations, and this "right in the port of
of La Spezia that had made this fluidity over the years
one of the reasons for its operational success, with a strong
penalization at local level, given that customs procedures
continue to apply to operators located beyond the
of the Apennines'. The three associations pointed out that
"With this innovation, ten years ago, the
port of La Spezia had placed itself at the forefront, as
laboratory for the experimentation of new procedures capable of
reconcile with the market and with the need to streamline the
logistics, to enhance the territory with important repercussions
enabling two operators to manage procedures
customs authorities using precise routes between the port of La Spezia and the
warehouses of these companies located in the hinterland of Santo
Stefano Magra. But right now that of customs corridors and use
of the hinterlands, not only as the operational lungs of ports
congested areas, but also as logistical bases for
The goods, with the consequent customs services, are
speaks with increasing insistence and that the Agency itself
National Customs declares its intention to promote
Innovation - complained agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
La Spezia - from La Spezia, a pioneer in the field, comes a
diametrically opposed signal that could generate
jurisprudence, turning into a precedent "boulder"
for all the backport projects underway in Italy'.
According to the three associations, "it is essential to
joint reflection involving public administration and
also the Port System Authority to avoid a local
A completely unexpected damage but also an anti-historical mortgage
on the operation of the entire Italian port-logistic system
that in recent months, belatedly, he seemed to have discovered
The Strategic Importance of a Rational Connection
and a harmonisation of services and procedures'.