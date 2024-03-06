testata inforMARE
SAFETY & SECURITY
The Coast Guard awards Costa Cruises and AIDA for safety
The award was presented by Admiral Nicola Carlone
Roma/Genova
March 6, 2024
On the occasion of Thursday's meeting in Rome at the conference room of the General Command of the Corps of Captaincies of Port - Coast Guard with the national armament and the stakeholders, which was attended by representatives of the companies, trade associations and bodies recognised, the activities carried out in the 2023 by the Corps in favour of Italian armament as well as the results, in particular the performance of the fleet in light of the Port State Control inspections carried out in foreign and Italian ports.

The Commanding General, Admiral Chief Inspector Nicholas Carlone, awarded the company Carnival Maritime GmbH, maritime operator of Costa and AIDA's flagging vessels for achieving the best results during 2023. The The most virtuous society is chosen on the basis of a algorithm through which the performance of the companies as a function of Port State Control inspections carried out in the main international ports on the basis of the most important agreements on the safety of navigation (Paris MoU, Tokyo MoU and U.S.C.G.).

The award was presented to Tommaso Grimaldi, director HSE & DPA of Carnival Maritime, who, expressing satisfaction with this important certification, he pointed out "that testifies once again that safety is an absolute priority for Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises ships."
Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello, the Italian and German beauty lady, died on Wednesday.
Melzo
For more than 25 years he has led the terminalist and logistic group Contship Italia
In 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Genoa decreased by -4.1% and in the port of Savona-I went down by -2.5%
Genoa
Historical record of cruises in both scallops
Investment of 6.7 billion over five years to boost competitiveness of South Korean shipyards
Seoul
Government Agreement with KSOE, SHI and Hanwha Ocean
Parliament's approval of Italy's participation in the Eunavfor Aspides operation
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : The situation unfortunately does not seem destined to be resolved anytime soon.
Studies for completion of doubling of Suez Canal will be completed in 16 months
Ismailia
GNV has entered in fleet the ferries GNV Sirio and GNV Auriga
Genoa
They will be employed on the routes Genova-Palermo and Genova-Porto Torres
An MSC container ship hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden
Hereford
The ship was damaged but there were no injuries among the crew.
Inaugurated the construction site for the construction of the subport tunnel in Genoa
Genoa
It will be 3.4 kilometers long. Two galleries of the excavated excavation diameter of about 16 meters
Inaugurated the construction site for the construction of the subport tunnel in Genoa
ETSC, allow the eighteen to drive trucks and buses? It's not a good idea at all
Brussels
Avenoso : The answer to the shortage of drivers is to improve working conditions, not to recruit school-age children
Marked drop of -23.7% percent of ships transitioned to the Panama Canal in the last quarter of 2023
Marked drop of -23.7% percent of ships transitioned to the Panama Canal in the last quarter of 2023
Balboa
In the whole year it was crossed by 13,216 ships (-7.4%)
In June, Zeno D' Agostino will leave the presidency of the Port System Authority of the East Adriatic Sea
In June, Zeno D' Agostino will leave the presidency of the Port System Authority of the East Adriatic Sea
Trieste
The resignation is due to personal and family reasons
Last year the traffic in goods in the port of Ancona decreased by -10.3%
Ancona
The Cruserists (+ 19.3%) are growing in the ports of the Central Adriatic. On a slight decline (-1.6%) the passengers of the ferries
Still a quarter of a downturn in financial performance for Kuehne + Nagel
Still a quarter of a downturn in financial performance for Kuehne + Nagel
Schindellegi
Agreement to acquire the City Zone Group of Companies
Grimaldi boosts the capacity of the ro-pax service between the ports of Brindisi and Igoumenitsa
Naples
Entry of "Europlaink", ship which can carry 930 passengers and 3,900 linear metres of rolling stock
Funds for one billion from the EU for alternative fuel infrastructure projects
Brussels
Resources for proposals related to air, sea, river and road transport
CMA CGM announces the restoration of transits of its ships in the South Red Sea
Marseille
CMA CGM completes acquisition of Bolloré Logistics
Marseille
Transaction of the value of 4.85 billion
Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift extend their collaboration to American Intermarine
Houston / Swondering / Hamburg
The joint venture JSI Alliance will have a fleet of 50 vessels
The German frigate Hessen downed two drones in the Red Sea
Berlin
The ship is employed as part of the Aspides mission
Coast Guard premia Costa Crociere and AIDA for safety
Rome / Genoa
The recognition was delivered by Admiral Nicola Carlone
Maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders protest for the lifting of decentralization of customs controls
The Spezia
In the fourth quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine fell by -20.2% percent.
Basel
In the whole year, a growth of 8.1% percent was recorded
FS Group has joined the Corporate Partnership Board of the International Transport Forum
Paris
It is the platform of the ITF for dialogue with the private sector
The antitrust initiates an investigation into the acquisition of Terminal San Giorgio by Ignazio Messina & C.
Rome
The possible penalisation of the Grimaldi group has been detected. Exceptional boarding at Ponte Somalia
Start in the port of Spezia the work for the realization of the new cruciating pier
The Spezia
The expected duration of the construction site is 710 days
The Italian government has approved the decree on port facilities for the collection of ship waste
Rome
Transposition of the European Directive 2019/883
Fincantieri has joined the Industrial Liaison Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Trieste
In 2023, Global Ship Lease Revenue increased by 4.5%
London
In the fourth quarter, the increase was 8.4% percent.
The Gulf of Aden has been hit by a missile in the Gulf last month.
Portsmouth / Rome
The "Duilio" of the Italian Navy Navy downed a drone in the Red Sea
Authorized 37 hires at the Civitavecchia Port Company
Cyvitavecchia
Exiles : concrete response to detractors who would like to eliminate the flexibility regulated within ports
Federagents, Spanish ports, as opposed to Italian ones, manage to benefit from the Red Sea crisis
Rome
Impletosi-complaint Santi-our connectivity and logistic performance indexes
Customs freight forwarders are questioning the risks and opportunities introduced by the EU Regulation on the import of goods produced with high greenhouse gas emissions
Acquisition of Yusen Logistics in logistics at the service of the UK e-commerce market
Tokyo
Buy the holding company Neol Topco
Provisional Agreement of the Parliament and of the EU Council to amend the directives on the requirements of the flag State and on the activities of PSC
Brussels
ALIS initiates an agreement with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Rome / Siena
The aim is to meet the financial and advisory needs of associated companies
Italian logistics group Codognotto opens a venue in Dubai
Salgareda
It will become the company's central hub for the Middle East
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
In the second half of 2023, the traffic of goods in Tuscan ports decreased by -1.2%
Livorno
In Livorno the loads were down by -6.7% percent. Increases of 32.6% in Piombino and 4.5% at Elba Island
French Walden Group realizes two acquisitions in Italy
Milan
The pharmaceuticals logistics company has bought XCM Healthcare and UnitEX
Signed the concession contract for the settlement of Baker Hughes in Corigliano Calabro
Joy Tauro
The American company is exhibits in Italy with eight sites specializing in the production of turbomacines for the industry and energy market.
In the second quarter of 2023, freight traffic in EU ports fell by -5.9%
Luxembourg
In growth only the rotables. The landings decreased overall by -6.2% percent and embarks on -5.4% percent.
In 2023 the net profit of MPC Container Ships dropped by -25.3%
Oslo
In the fourth quarter, revenues fell by -5.7% percent.
Dubbed the fifth full container ship of the Messina Genovese fleet
Genoa
Built in 2010, the "Jolly Clivia" has a capacity of 4,400 teu
In 2023 the revenues of Regional Container Lines decreased by -49.0%
Bangkok
Stable volumes of goods transported by the fleet of container carriers
SILT (Finsea Group) has inaugurated operating venues to Go Ligure and Trieste
Genoa
The transport company owns a fleet of more than 50 means of ownership
Beijing : of all unfounded accusations that Chinese cranes pose risks to security
Beijing / Washington
AAPA applauds Washington's decision to develop the national production capacity of port equipment
