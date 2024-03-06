The Coast Guard awards Costa Cruises and AIDA for safety

On the occasion of Thursday's meeting in Rome at the
conference room of the General Command of the Corps of Captaincies of
Port - Coast Guard with the national armament and the
stakeholders, which was attended by representatives of the
companies, trade associations and bodies
recognised, the activities carried out in the
2023 by the Corps in favour of Italian armament as well as the
results, in particular the performance of the fleet
in light of the Port State Control inspections carried out
in foreign and Italian ports.
The Commanding General, Admiral Chief Inspector Nicholas
Carlone, awarded the company Carnival Maritime GmbH,
maritime operator of Costa and AIDA's flagging vessels
for achieving the best results during 2023. The
The most virtuous society is chosen on the basis of a
algorithm through which the performance of the
companies as a function of Port State Control inspections
carried out in the main international ports on the basis of the most
important agreements on the safety of navigation (Paris MoU,
Tokyo MoU and U.S.C.G.).
The award was presented to Tommaso Grimaldi,
director HSE & DPA of Carnival Maritime, who, expressing
satisfaction with this important certification, he pointed out "that
testifies once again that safety is an absolute
priority for Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises ships."