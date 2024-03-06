Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello, lady of the Italian and German ports, died today
For over 25 years he led the terminal and logistics group Contship Italia
Melzo
March 6, 2024
Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello died today in Hamburg.
Chairman and for over 25 years at the helm of the terminal and terminal group
Contship Italia where it landed after being
Chairman of Contship Containerlines until the sale of this
company to CP Ships in 1998. Born in Vicenza 73 years ago,
Battistello was a leading figure in the world of
Italian ports, but also of the German one as a member of the
She is a member of the Board of the Eurokai Group chaired by her husband Thomas Eckelmann.
Giving news of his passing and expressing condolences
to the family, the Contship Italia Group underlined that with
Battistello "a visionary entrepreneur leaves the scene,
passionate who has led the growth of the company with courage and foresight
of the Contship Group, influencing the Contship Group's
shipping globally. It leaves a great void, filled by the
memory of his leadership and dedication to the company and its
people. Cecilia represents our history and tradition, and the
His legacy will guide us in pursuing excellence in the
our work."
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher