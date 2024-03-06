Fincantieri has signed an agreement with the Alexandria shipyard in Egypt.

On the occasion of the Doha International Maritime Defence
Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX) which ends today in Doha,
Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of understanding with the
Alexandria Shipyard in Egypt aimed at defining the principles of
for discussions that will focus mainly on the
Searching for new opportunities with the Egyptian shipyard
for the construction of new ships by the shipyard of
Alexandria or other establishments. Fincantieri specified that the
Collaboration will focus on possible new programmes
for the Egyptian Navy concerning any type of vessel of
interest.
Meanwhile, responding to a request from Consob on the matter
to recent news in some media outlets, including
mainly the news released by "Milano Finanza" of
negotiations are underway for the purchase by Fincantieri of the
WASS - Whitehead Alenia Sistemi Subacquei of the Leonardo Group, the
Società Navalmeccanica specified 'that, in the context of the
of its growth strategy, is interested in assessing the
strategic opportunities, with the priority objective of
of Fincantieri's technological development in the direction of the new
business plan and value creation for all its
stakeholders. With reference to the case of growth by external lines,
Depending on the size and type of the transaction - HA
Fincantieri further specified - the company will evaluate
all the most suitable financial solutions. Any
Any decisions that may be taken in this regard will be
communicated within the time and in the manner prescribed by the legislation in force'.