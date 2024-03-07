In the Gulf of Aden, a missile hit a bulk carrier, causing three deaths

Attacks on ships transiting the region of
Bab el-Mandeb Strait led by Yemeni Houthi militiamen
Since the end of 2023, they have caused the first fatalities among the
Ship's personnel of the units targeted by the rebels.
Yesterday the bulk carrier True Confidence
operated by the Greek Third
January Maritime is owned by Liberia's True
Confidence Shipping was hit by a ballistic missile
while transiting the Gulf of Aden. The Crew
of the ship is made up of 20 seafarers, of whom 15 are
Filipino nationality, four Vietnamese and one Indian,
In addition, there are three armed security guards, two of whom
Sri Lankan and one Nepalese were on board.
U.S. Central Command said the impact caused the
three people died and at least four others were injured, including
three in serious condition. In addition, Centcom specified that the
missile caused considerable damage to the ship, which was
abandoned by the crew. U.S. Central Command has
specified that the one that hit the bulk carrier, which has a
With a deadweight of 50,448 tons, it is the fifth missile
anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthis have launched in the last two
days. Two of these bombs hit the MSC Sky II ships
and True Confidence and one was shot down by the
American destroyer USS Carney.
The Barbados-flagged True Confidence was
departed from China bound for Jeddah and Aqaba.