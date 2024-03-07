In 2023, Taiwanese Yang Ming's revenues fell by -62.6%

The strong pull effect has vanished since the autumn of 2022
caused by the exceptional rise in the value of sea freight rates,
In 2023, the revenues of the containerized shipping company
Keelung's Yang Ming declined -62.6% to 140.6
billion Taiwanese dollars (US$4.4 billion) compared to
to the all-time high of 375.9 billion Taiwanese dollars set
in the 2022 financial year. The significant contraction in volume
reflected in the values of operating profit and
net profit, which last year was equal to
to $6.2 billion (-97.2%) and $5.1 billion, respectively.
The downward trend in turnover continued in the
fourth quarter of 2023 when revenues, amounting to €32.7 billion,
recorded a decrease of -45.4% over the corresponding period
of the previous year. Operating profit amounted to
4.5 billion (-64.0%). Yang Ming closed the period
October-December 2023 with a net loss of over -1.2 billion
compared to a net profit of €14.8 billion in the same quarter
of 2022.