Wincanton's ownership is set to pass to the American GXO

CEVA, the logistics company of the shipping group
French CMA CGM, has given up on carrying out the project of
acquisition of the British Wincanton, which resulted last January
when submitting an offer
(
of 19
January
2024). The abandonment of the attempt came later
that in recent days the US GXO Logistics has presented
an offer to buy the British group of higher value,
having put 605 pence in cash on the table for each share
of Wincanton in respect of a proposed consideration of 450 pence
CEVA. The American company's offer received support
of the Board of Directors of Wincanton, which announced
the intention to recommend that shareholders accept the
proposal.