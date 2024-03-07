The world's maritime industry is dismayed and worried by the bloody attack on True Confidence

International transport industry associations
have expressed dismay and concern at the tragic
loss of life and injuries caused by the attack on the
True Confidence
that yesterday in the Gulf of Aden was
was hit by a missile
March
2024). In a statement, the organizations BIMCO, International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Cruise Lines International Association
(CLIA), Intercargo, Intertanko, IMCA, European Community Shipowners'
Association (ECSA), InterManager, OCIMF and World Shipping Council
(WSC) stressed that 'the loss of life and the
Injuries among civilian seafarers is totally unacceptable. The
merchant ships manned by civilian seafarers
global trade is entitled, and are entitled to
transit safely through the region without threat of
attack. The frequency of attacks on merchant shipping
stresses the urgent need for all stakeholders to
take decisive action to safeguard the lives of
innocent civilian seafarers and to put an end to these threats. The
Our deepest condolences go out to all people
affected by this terrible event."