Decline in Finnlines' annual financial performance

Last year, the shipping company's revenues
Finnlines, which is part of the Italian shipping group
Grimaldi, decreased by -7.6% to 680.7
million euro compared to 736.6 million in 2022. EBITDA and EBIT
recorded declines of -24.8% and -45.7% respectively
amounting to €166.3 million and €74.1 million. The Useful
net income was €60.3 million (-55.0%).
In 2023, Finnlines' fleet of ro-pax vessels
transported 710 thousand trucks (750 thousand in 2022), 157 thousand cars
(138 thousand), 1.34 million tons of non-unitized goods (1.43
million) and 695,000 passengers (648,000).
In the last quarter of last year alone, revenues
totalled €167.5 million, down -6.0% on the same
period of 2022. EBITDA was €34.6 million (-33.5%),
EBIT of €10.5 million (-65.4%) and net profit of €3.3 million
euro (-88.4%). In the quarter, the fleet transported 179 thousand trucks
(178,000), 36,000 cars (39,000), 317,000 tons of other cargo
(342 thousand) and 135 thousand passengers (134 thousand).
Finnlines' Chairman and CEO, Tom
Pippingsköld, explained that in 2023 the company had to
address several issues that weakened the outcome
starting with higher interest rates,
strikes that occurred in February, from start-up charges
related to a new ship and the detention of several ships in dock.
Pippingsköld specified that these problems seem to
persist until the beginning of 2024, but - he pointed out -
a recovery in industrial and industrial activities,
private consumption.