Brussels has launched a consultation on the new transport block exemption regulation

The European Commission has launched a public consultation
to receive opinions on your proposal for a new
Transport Block Exemption Regulation
(TBER) which would introduce block exemptions for certain
types of aid for rail, multimodal and
transport by inland waterways compared to the ordinary
European State aid rules. The aim is to
promoting a sustainable and online European transport policy
with the objectives of the EU Green Deal. Comments should be made
must be received by 3 April.
Recalling that currently all State aid measures
to promote sustainable land transport must be
notified to Brussels, the European Commission has specified that,
However, as was found by the audit
adequacy of standards, certain categories of subsidies
to the railway and other transport sectors
sustainable land transport such as inland waterway transport and
Some multimodal transport solutions have systematically
led to the decision not to raise objections to these
public funding, without this entailing
Issues. These are, in particular, the
EU Commission - aid for the reduction of external costs,
i.e. aid to cover the difference in costs
between the different modes of transport, including, for example,
pollution costs, as well as aid for the use of
infrastructure and interoperability aid, but
also aid for infrastructure such as terminals
intermodal and private tracks.
The Commission recalled that the same stakeholders of the
sector and Member States have repeatedly called for an exemption from the
for these categories and that almost half of all
Decisions taken since 2012 in this area consists of
an extension of existing measures or the reintroduction of
precedents, which, the Commission noted, could indicate that
whereas these measures do not raise any issues.