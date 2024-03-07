The contract for the road shuttle from the port of La Spezia to S. Stefano Magra has been signed

This afternoon the Port System Authority of the Sea
Ligure Orientale has signed the contract for the shuttle
port of La Spezia - Santo Stefano Magra with the ATI
The contractor for the service was composed of Consorzio Asterix and TSL. The
service provides for transport, carried out mainly in
at night and seven days a week by means of special road vehicles,
of containers from the port of La Spezia to the port area of Santo
Stefano Magra and vice versa.
The Port Authority pointed out that the shuttle service
will increase the added value for the port of La Spezia in
how much it will allow to move, in the areas that are in the
availability of AdSP in Santo Stefano Magra, a number
of trains compared to the current ones, which is
estimated at about 2,000 per year, effectively achieving that
Functional and operational integration of the port and the hinterland
at the basis of the strategic intermodal development of the port
of La Spezia.
'The service of general economic interest of
road shuttle between the port of La Spezia and the port area
of S.Stefano di Magra, in support of the railway manoeuvre - has
underlined the President of the Port Authority, Mario Sommariva - will allow
at the port of La Spezia a better railway operation
maintaining the current share of rail traffic and
providing operators with an overall offer to
Santo Stefano Magra of about 2,000 trains per year».