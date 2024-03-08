The Port Authority of the Eastern Sicilian Sea is ready to welcome the port of Syracuse into its territorial district

The wretched reform - at least that's how we judge it -
of the legislation on ports implemented with the
Legislative Decree No. 169 of 4 August 2016 on "Reorganisation,
rationalisation and simplification of the rules on
Port Authorities referred to in Law No. 84 of 28 January 1994"
which - again in our opinion - has amended provisions of the
1994 by worsening what was not to be spoiled and
carefully avoiding regulating issues that the law does not
had regulated, replaced the then 24 Authorities
Port Authority with 15, and then 16.
A reduction in the number of port authorities that many had
welcomed as it would have allowed for a
rationalisation of the organisation of these public bodies and
offered an answer to the overwhelming power of shipping companies
which, with the formation of consortia and alliances, have been able for years to
to decide where to direct large volumes of goods and,
where to attract much-needed public investment
to adapt port and logistics infrastructures to traffic
Maritime. A pressure that some thought could be
alleviated by giving port authorities the necessary critical mass
to answer them. Eight years is perhaps enough to assess what it is like
And today it seems that this objective has not been achieved.
On the other hand, it seems that the reduction in the number of port authorities has led to the
paid (by way of reimbursement?) a significant increase in the
areas subject to the jurisdiction of the System Authorities
Harbour.
An expansion that is still in progress. It is the case,
among many others, in the area of Eastern Sicily where until the
2016 the ports of Catania and Augusta were managed by two Authorities
Dockers who have become one with the establishment of the Authority
of the Port System of the Sea of Eastern Sicily whose
territorial district, in addition to including the airports of
Augusta and Catania, today it also includes the port of Pozzallo and tomorrow,
almost certainly, the one in Syracuse.
The Port Authority of the Eastern Sicilian Sea welcomed the
The Senate gives the green light to the bipartisan amendment, which is shared
by Sicilian parliamentarians of all parties - he
underlined the authority - to include the roadstead of S. Panagia and the Port
Large within the AdSP chaired by Francesco Di Sarcina;
now - the port authority specified - it's up to the Chamber of Deputies
final approval in order to start the process
bureaucratic." He has no doubts about Sarcina: "I believe - he has
is an example of good policy, focused on
interests of the territory, without fences or related oppositions
to the different memberships. I'm very glad they took the
decision in a short time so that I can, once I have
the various ritual formalities related to the passage have been completed
of deliveries, to take action for the good of the port of Syracuse, at the
sooner."
The Sicilian Port Authority pointed out that "on the annexation of the
the port of Syracuse have also shown considerable appreciation
the Regional Councillor for Territory and Environment Elena Pagana and the
ARS regional deputy and member of the IV Environment Commission,
territory and mobility Carlo Auteri who yesterday met with
President Di Sarcina, together with the mayor of Augusta Giuseppe
Of the sea."
The port authority explained that "during the meeting, that
The aim was to illustrate the many activities underway
carried out by the institution, the idea of a memorandum of understanding was born
useful for activating a virtuous process of recovery of some areas
of the Municipality of Augusta and the salt pans, using a
that the PSA has made available, possibly supplemented by the
with additional resources that the Region would reserve ad hoc. The
will be updated at the end of the month of
March to speed up this important collaboration."
So everyone happy. Probably also the
Commercial and tourist navigation always grateful to be able to count on
on a "widespread port" that weakens a
"critical mass" of reaction to their overwhelming power that does not
there has never been either in Italy or abroad.