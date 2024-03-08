Testing of a wind speed and direction detection system on a MOL vessel
The aim is to contribute to the safety of maritime operations and to reduce fuel consumption
Tokyo
March 8, 2024
The Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has
announced the world's first installation on a
a Doppler LIDAR system capable of measuring velocity, and
the direction of winds and atmospheric turbulence. It is a
the launch of the operational-level experimentation of a
collaboration that the group has started with the Metro Weather Co.
Kyoto-based start-up developing detection and forecasting systems
wind conditions, mainly to increase the
safety of air mobility, especially in urban areas,
with particular reference to the use of drones.
The system was installed on the ro-ro vessel Musashi
Maru which is employed by the MOL Sunflower company of the
MOL group on the route between Tokyo and Fukuoka. LIDAR allows you to
have a real-time three-dimensional view of the winds up to
a distance of more than ten kilometres from the ship, as well as the
wind conditions on board the Musashi Maru.
The objectives of the adoption of the system are to contribute to the
safety of maritime operations and reduce the consumption of
marine fuel.
