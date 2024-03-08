A weak upward dynamic in world trade is underway

The Goods Trade Barometer shows weak upward momentum
world trade. The barometer is an index
forecast of the trend in global trade, which is
has been defined by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and is
composed of indicators related to different components, including
new export orders, air freight,
container port traffic, the automotive and automotive sectors
electronic components and agricultural-forestry products.
When the barometer needle is on 100 it means that the growth
world trade is in line with the medium-growth trend
term, while higher or lower values indicate growth
above or below this trend.
Today's reading of the Goods Trade Barometer, which
indicators of the third quarter of 2023, is 100.6, so
higher, but only slightly, than the trading volume index
This suggests that the
trade in goods is expected to continue to gradually recover in the
early months of 2024, with possible gains that, however, could
be easily thwarted by regional conflicts and tensions
Geopolitical.
In the third quarter of 2023, the worldwide traffic volume of
Freight decreased by -0.4% compared to the previous quarter
and -2.5% compared to the same period in 2022. The WTO has
specified that the significant decrease compared to the previous year was
mainly due to strong growth in the first three
quarters of 2022. From January to October, on the other hand, the
trade in goods has been mostly stable, with a
volume that was almost unchanged in the third quarter
compared to the beginning of the year and up only +3.2% over the
of two years. The WTO has pointed out that these developments are worse
compared to the most recent forecasts made by the
5 October and which predicted growth of
+0,8%.
Among the indicators that determine the "pressure of the
barometric report on world trade, the latest reading
points out that the indicators of export orders (101.7) and
air cargo (102.3) are increasing and are
slightly above the trend, while the indicators
container shipping (98.6) and trade in
Commodities (99.1) remain slightly below trend.
In addition, the indicator of car production and sales
(106.3) remains well above trend, although it has recently
lost momentum. While the strong rebound in component trade
recorded by the previous barometer reading,
now scaled down (95.6).
However, the World Trade Organization believes that trade
will grow during 2024 as it is
A recovery from the growth trend of less than
2023 average, although the degree of uncertainty continues to be
due to the prevalence of downside risks.