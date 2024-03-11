Extensive drone launches in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

On Saturday, a large drone launch launched by the Houthis
targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Second
Yahya Sare'e, spokesman for the Yemeni rebels, said
The attack was carried out with 37 drones and the ships to which
were addressed were the Propel Fortune
bulk carrier,
that Sare'e called an American ship, and to several ships from
U.S. war. The Houthi spokesman said that the
Two operations successfully achieved their objectives. The
Propel Fortune
has a deadweight of 58,168 tons and makes
part of Propel Shipping's Singapore fleet. The ship was
departed from India on 25 February.
U.S. Central Command said Saturday between 4:00 a.m. and 10 a.m.
8:20 a.m., Sanaa time, U.S. and coalition forces
active in the region have shot down at least 28 drones and that none of them
of the military vessels involved have suffered damage and there are no
There have been reports of damage by commercial vessels.
In an official statement, the Houthi militiamen reiterated that "the
Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out their operations
in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf until it ceases to exist.
aggression against the Palestinian people and will not be lifted
the siege in the Gaza Strip."