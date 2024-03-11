In January, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -19.3%

Last January, with 1.76 million tons handled,
the port of Ravenna suffered a significant drop of -19.3% in
freight traffic compared to January 2023, a decrease that is
has been driven by the reduction in the volumes of miscellaneous goods and
dry bulk as well as the overall decline of -21.5%
of goods unloaded, amounting to €1.53 million
tonnes, more pronounced than the decrease in
Cargo at loading fell by -1.3% to 231 million tonnes.
In the liquid bulk sector, the total was
418 thousand tons, with an increase of +3.1% generated by the increase
+4.2% of petroleum products to 233 thousand tons
and the +1.8% increase in other liquid cargoes, which rose to
185 thousand tons. In the miscellaneous goods segment, cargoes
amounted to 117 thousand tonnes (-30.9%) with a
container handling that totaled 11 thousand TEUs
(-30.1%), rolling stock amounted to 123 thousand tons (-19.1%) and
other miscellaneous goods at 367 thousand tons (-17.5%). The
Dry bulk cargo was 738 thousand tons (-27.1%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern specified that the sharp drop in traffic in the
The first month of 2024 "is affected by the full manifestation of the
the effects of the Suez crisis, which is creating major problems for the whole world.
the global supply chain and, in particular,
maritime traffic, with disastrous economic consequences both in terms of
at a global level as well as at an Italian level." 'Reduction
import‐export of goods, delays and changes of route, increases in
in the costs of maritime transport and its insurance - has
"are penalizing the ports of the North Adriatic"
and the Suez crisis has also affected the port of Ravenna "which
imports mainly products from the Middle and Far East
metallurgical companies and that, although they do not have direct container services with the
Far East, however, has feeder connections with the major hubs
ports located in the Mediterranean'.
The PSA has announced that for the month of February 2024 it is
estimated traffic of just over two million tonnes,
with a slight growth of +0.6% over February 2023.