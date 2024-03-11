In 2023, the Swiss railway group SBB returned to profit

After three loss-making years, in 2023 the railway group
SBB CFF FFS returns to profit thanks to
further improvement of performance in the
passengers in which last year a new
all-time traffic record with a total of 20.0 billion
passenger-km, with an increase of +15.6% on 2022 and an increase of
304 million passenger-km compared to the previous record set
in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year, the group's revenues reached the
record CHF 11.4 billion (€11.9 billion),
up +6.5% on 2022, including over CHF 3.7 billion
generated by the passenger segment (+9.9%) and €744.9 million by
that of freight transport (-0.2%). Operating profit and profit
returned to a positive sign, having been equal to the
CHF 374.4 million and CHF 266.5 million respectively against
Negative results of -€159.8 million and -€245.4 million in
2022.
In the freight segment alone, last year the
total transported amounted to €16.3 billion
tonne-km (-0.8%). SBB Cargo Switzerland, which is
wholly owned by the group and operates national transport,
closed 2023 with a net loss of -40 million, with a
Improvement of CHF 148 million year-on-year
previous year, while SBB Cargo International, which is
75% of the stake is held by the Swiss group (25% is owned by the
compatriot Hupac) and operates international services, has totalled
a net loss of €-2.5 million compared to a loss of €-0.3 million
million in 2022.